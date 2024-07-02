Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Goa CM demands apology after Rahul's dig at BJP calling them 'not Hindus'

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS),a right wing group, also condemned Gandhi's remarks, claiming he had attempted to portray Hindus as violent

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant

Goa CM Sawant termed the Congress as arrogant and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.| (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Lok Sabha and crores of Hindus all over the world for his comments on the community.

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the House on Monday, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred and falsehood....Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus)," he said.

After Gandhi's comments, Goa CM Sawant termed the Congress as arrogant.

"This is INC's Nafarat ki Dukan! Calling Hindus 'Hinsak' is a brazen insult, disrespect towards Hindus. LoP @RahulGandhi must apologise, to the the House and Crores of Hindus all over the world," Sawant said on his X handle on Monday.

"The arrogance, the audacity of INC and I.N.D.I. Alliance leaders to mock the Sanatana Dharma/ Hindus is highly condemnable," he added.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS),a right wing group, also condemned Gandhi's remarks, claiming he had "attempted to portray Hindus as violent."

Demanding strict action against Gandhi, the HJS in a statement issued here on Tuesday said Congress leaders should clarify their stance on what they think of Hindus.

It claimed the Congress has tried to introduce the concept of "saffron terrorism or Hindu terrorism".

"The Congress has always tried to defame the Hindu community on a global level. Rahul Gandhi's earlier visits to temples wearing a sacred thread were deceitful, as he has now made it clear to the Hindu community," it said.

The global Hindu community today is recognised for its ideology of universal peace and welfare, embodying the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or the world as one family, the right wing outfit said.

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Parliament LIVE: Awaam ne tod diya hukumat ka guroor, says SP chief Akhilesh on Lok Sabha verdict

arvind kejriwal

LIVE news: Delhi High Court to hear CM Kejriwal's plea against arrest by CBI today

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024.

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of dividing people; parts of his speech expunged

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi takes 'not Hindus' jibe at BJP, PM Narendra Modi hits back

petrol

News updates: Govt raises windfall tax on petroleum crude

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Parliament BJP Pramod Sawant Lok Sabha MPs Monsoon session of Parliament indian politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon