Maha lagging behind other states in development under Shinde govt: Aaditya

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday alleged Maharashtra is lagging behind other states in development under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He flagged the alleged lack of employment and the flight of industries to Gujarat to target the state government.

Aaditya, son of Uddhav Thackeray, visited various shakhas (party branches) of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Thane city, the stronghold of CM Shinde.

Addressing a gathering of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, Aaditya mimicked Shinde's style of speaking.

He claimed Shinde, then a cabinet minister, had come to Matoshree, the residence of the Thackerays, on May 22, 2022, and cried over the shoulders of the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Shinde urged Uddhavji to save him from the BJP and told him that the BJP will implicate him in cases and put him in jail," Aaditya claimed.

Taking a dig, Aaditya said Shinde now has everything but still he keeps crying, an apparent reference to the chief minister getting emotional during a speech delivered by his son and Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde.

He alleged the Central investigating agencies such as the ED, Income Tax etc are being used against the Opposition and to target Shiv Sainiks.

Aaditya also claimed that a hoarding of a "traitor goon" who had tried to kill a woman and her family members had come up in Kolhapur.

"This 50-foot-long hoarding is bigger than the one of Bal Thackeray. This shows the state of affairs under the state government," he said.

A state convention of Shiv Sena workers and office-bearers was held at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

Aaditya alleged unemployment is rising but industries are being shifted to Gujarat.

"Not a single new industry was set up in the last two years. There are no job opportunities. This government is neglecting common citizens while prioritizing self-interest," he alleged while referring to Vedanta and Airbus choosing Gujarat for their upcoming projects.

"Shinde is a failure as a Shiv Sainik as well as a human being. Under his leadership, Maharashtra is lagging behind in progress and development," the former cabinet minister said.

He recalled the old association of Shiv Sainiks from Thane with his grandparents Bal Thackeray and Meenatai.

"Betrayers have left the Shiv Sena but the real sainiks from Thane are with us," he said.

He alleged that elections to municipal bodies in Maharashtra are purposely being delayed as some public surveys have given an edge to Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents over the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP if elections are held.

Aaditya raked up the issue of the leak of papers of competitive exams in the state.

"When MVA returns to power, we will take action," he added.