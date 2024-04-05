Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maha speaker Narwekar urges state govt to rename Alibaug as 'Maynaknagri'

Narwekar made the demand after a delegation of the All India Bhandari Federation recently met him with a request for the name change

BJP leader Rahul Narwekar

(Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has urged the state government to rename Alibaug as Maynaknagri' in memory of Maynak Bhandari, who played a crucial role in the naval prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The coastal town of Alibaug near Mumbai is a tourist attraction and a municipal council in the state's Raigad district.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Narwekar made the demand after a delegation of the All India Bhandari Federation recently met him with a request for the name change.
Narwekar on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stressing that during the reign of Maratha warrior king Shivaji, coastal security and coastal war campaigns were crucial to prevent foreign invasions.
Shivaji Maharaj laid the foundation of a strong naval force, which Maynak Bhandari led from Konkan. The British had to retreat from the fort at Khanderi-Underi harbour in Alibaug after a bitter struggle and due to the bravery of Maynak Bhandari, he wrote.
Narwekar also said that a statue of Bhandari should be erected in Alibaug.
The speaker said a delegation of the All India Bhandari Federation led by Navinchandra Bandivdekar met him with the demands. The demands are justified and I urge the government to look into them, Narwekar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: History, importance, Wishes, and Quotes

Shivaji established Hindavi Empire during time of 'tyrant' Aurangzeb: Yogi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj death anniversary 2024: 9 facts about his life

Passenger traffic at CSMIA up 13% to 4.88 million in December 2023

No injustice to any community, says Dy CM Fadnavis on Maratha reservation

Sisodia writes letter from Tihar Jail, says 'Will meet you soon outside'

Oppn made Modi govt provide for free Covid-19 vaccines, says Congress

'No ground' for India's request for return of Kachchatheevu: Lanka minister

Indian talent in IT sector crucial to bringing jobs to India: Anurag Thakur

What leading politicians invest in: Small, midcap and bluechip stocks

Topics : Maharashtra government Maharashtra Assembly Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon