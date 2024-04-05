Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'No ground' for India's request for return of Kachchatheevu: Lanka minister

It is the election time in India, it is not unusual to hear such noises of claims and counterclaims about Kachchatheevu," Devananda told reporters in Jaffna on Thursday

Katchatheevu island

Katchatheevu island

Press Trust of India Colombo
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The statements coming out of India on "reclaiming" Kachchatheevu island from Sri Lanka have "no ground", the Sri Lankan Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda has said.
The senior Sri Lankan Tamil politician's comments came days after the Narendra Modi government targeted the Congress Party and its ally the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu accusing them of overlooking national interests in the ceding of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The BJP has also been targeting the two parties for not ensuring the rights of the fishermen wanting to fish in waters around the Katchatheevu island.
It is the election time in India, it is not unusual to hear such noises of claims and counterclaims about Kachchatheevu," Devananda told reporters in Jaffna on Thursday.
I think India is acting on its interests to secure this place to ensure Sri Lankan fishermen would not have any access to that area and that Sri Lanka should not claim any rights in that resourceful area, Devananda said.
The statements on "reclaiming" Kachchatheevu from Sri Lanka's hold has "no ground," Devananda has said.
The Sri Lankan minister said according to the 1974 agreement fishermen from both sides could do fishing in the territorial waters of both countries. But it was later reviewed and amended in 1976.
Accordingly, fishermen from both countries were banned from fishing in neighbouring waters.
Devananda stressed, There claims to be a place called West Bank which is located below Kanyakumari - it is a much bigger area with extensive sea resources - it is 80 times bigger than Kachchatheevu, India secured it at the 1976 review agreement."

Devananda as the fisheries minister has faced pressure from the local fishermen in recent months.
The local fishermen have led widespread protests to stop illegal fishing by their Indian counterparts in the Sri Lankan waters. They say the bottom trawling by the Indians is harmful to Sri Lankan fishing community interests.

Also Read

Before Katchatheevu, there was Bengal's Berubari: How a CM took on PM Nehru

Katchatheevu: Why getting Sri Lanka to see Indian POV may be an uphill task

Katchatheevu row: Why 2015 & 2024 RTI replies 'different'? asks Oppn leader

Not just Wadge Bank: There's more to Katchatheevu pact than meets the eye

Katchatheevu row: Island history, controversy and handover to Sri Lanka

Israel beefs up defences; on alert after Iran's retaliatory attack threat

MEA asks Indians seeking jobs in Cambodia to check background of employers

Not just Wadge Bank: There's more to Katchatheevu pact than meets the eye

IAF's Apache attack chopper makes emergency landing in Ladakh; pilots safe

New generation ballistic missile Agni Prime successfully test-fired

So far this year, at least 178 Indian fishermen and 23 trawlers have been arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy.
Devananda, an ex-Tamil militant who now leads the Eelam People's Democratic Party, was named a proclaimed offender by a court in Chennai in 1994.
On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) steered clear of the row surrounding Katchatheevu island.
To a volley of questions on the Katchatheevu issue, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent comments on the matter.
"I would like to tell you that on the issues that have been raised, the external affairs minister has spoken to the press here in Delhi and also in Gujarat clarifying all the issues," he said.
"I would refer that you please look at his press engagements. You will get your answers there," Jaiswal said in New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Narendra Modi sri lanka India-Sri Lanka Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPC Meeting LiveIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon