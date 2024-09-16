Maharashtra govt failed to fulfil promises made for development: Danve

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve on Monday claimed that the state government has failed to fulfil the promises it had made for the development of Marathwada on the Hyderabad Liberation Day last year. Addressing the media here, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged that the state government had not released even 5 per cent of the funds it had announced for the region earlier. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Hyderabad Liberation Day is observed on September 17 to mark the annexation of Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of Nizam, into the Union of India following military action initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will come and make new announcements here on September 17. Last year, the state government announced Rs 37,016 crore for Marathwada. It announced Rs 14,000 crore to bring water from the western rivers to prevent drought in Marathwada. The state recently allotted just Rs 60 crore to make a project report a year after announcing funds for the water scheme. If this is the pace of work, the project will not be completed for 20 years," Danve alleged.

The state government had announced that it would undertake PWD projects of Rs 12,938 crore in the region but has only sanctioned works for Rs 304 crore, he claimed.

Danve further said the state government had not finalised space for the memorial of freedom fighter Dagadabai Shelhe, who was at the forefront of the liberation movement.

He also slammed the government for rethinking the milch animal distribution scheme, for which it had announced Rs 3,255 crore.

"The state government has ignored Marathwada's development and not acted on its announcements. If the government cannot fulfil the promises, why did it make such announcements?" he said.