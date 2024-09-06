Maharashtra govt approves project investments worth Rs 120,220 crore

As Maharashtra heads for Assembly elections later this year, the government on Friday approved projects worth Rs 1.2 trillion that are set to create over 14,800 jobs in the state.

These investments are coming from auto makers Skoda Volkswagen, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor. They are for the development of hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs).

The other big investment was worth Rs 83,947 crore ($10 billion) announced by Adani Group and Israel’s Tower Semiconductor.

Skoda Volkswagen will be investing Rs 15,000 crore in setting up a manufacturing facility for EVs and hybrid cars at Chakan, Pune.

In a post on X, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis said the project will generate over 1,000 jobs.

The state government also gave clearance to Toyota Kirloskar for setting up another EV facility in Aurangabad.

The company will invest a total of Rs 21,273 crore and create job opportunities for 8,800 people. The facility will manufacture a range of hybrids, and EVs, including plug-in hybrids, fuel cell EVs and batteries for EVs.

The largest investment came from Adani group and Tower Semiconductors.

The plant will come up in Panvel, Raigad district, and manufacture analogue and mixed signal integrated circuits.

The facility will have an initial capacity of 40,000 wafers per month. And in phase II, it will increase to 80,000 wafers per month. This plant has the potential to generate employment for 5,000.

Though the Maharashtra government has cleared the semiconductor project, it still requires the central government's nod.

If the project gets clearance from the Centre, it will be a huge boost for the state. Maharashtra had earlier lost a few projects to other states.