Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mamata 'mute spectator' to violence against women in West Bengal: BJP

The BJP leader alleged that West Bengal government is giving "protection to rapists and weakening police"

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Wednesday charged that 'jungle raj' prevailed in West Bengal and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the state was rocked by protests and clashes over the claims of sexual harassment of women in the state's Sandeshkhali area.
Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed there is "complete anarchy and lawlessness" in West Bengal under the TMC rule with Chief Minister Banerjee allegedly providing protection to her party goons who allegedly raped and exploited tribal women in Sandeshkhali.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"There is jungle raj in West Bengal. Our sisters who belong to the scheduled tribes are being raped and assaulted by the TMC goons and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a mute spectator," he charged.
Bhatia said it is clear to every citizen that the rule of law doesn't exist in West Bengal.
"Rather it is the law of anarchic ruler Mamata Banerjee which prevails there," he said.
Banerjee has no right to remain in the post and, "If she had even a little bit of shame left , she should immediately tender her resignation," she said.
"If you do not resign, don't underestimate people. You will be uprooted, that is for sure," the BJP spokesperson added.
Bhatia said the BJP will stand shoulder to shoulder with the victims of alleged sexual assault and take their fight for justice forward.
The BJP leader alleged that West Bengal government is giving "protection to rapists and weakening police,"

The situation is so bad that the Calcutta High Court had to take cognisance of it and issue a notice to the state government , he said.
"Mamata Banerjee has become a 'bhakshak' (predator) from a 'rakshak' (protector)," Bhatia charged, asking her to step down as chief minister.

Also Read

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to "scam-tainted" minister

Happy 69th Birthday to Mamata Banerjee: All about her political journey

ED issues fresh summons to Abhishek Banerjee; asks to join investigation

TMC to hold protests across Bengal, burn effigies against detention

Bengal recruitment 'scam': ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Nov 9

Why Modi govt running away from giving legal guarantee of MSP: Congress

Final decision on South Goa LS seat candidate after INDIA bloc meet: Cong

Police cordoned off my lodge, stopped me from visiting Sandeshkhali: BJP

SP leader backs Maurya, asks Akhilesh Yadav not to accept resignation

TN Assembly adopts resolution against 'One Nation, One Election' policy

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal violence on women BJP MLAs BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon