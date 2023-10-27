close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to "scam-tainted" minister

In 1998, Mallick was among a few Congress leaders from different districts who broke away from the grand old party to form the Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee's leadership

Jyotipriya Mallick

West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick being arrested by Enforcement Directorate (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jyotipriyo Mallick, a senior TMC leader, saw his four-decade-long political journey take a severe hit as the Enforcement Directorate arrested him on Friday in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam in the state.
Sixty-five-year-old Mallick presently holds the portfolios of Forest Affairs and Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy in the Mamata Banerjee government. He was the West Bengal Food Supplies Minister from 2011 to 2021, a period during which the alleged irregularities in ration distribution reportedly took place.
Mallick stepped into politics as a leader of the Congress students' wing Chatra Parishad - in the early eighties during his college years, inspired by then-firebrand mass leaders Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi and Mamata Banerjee.
Born into a middle-class family in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in 1958, he delved into politics while pursuing a career in law.
Recognizing his organizational skills, a local youth Congress leader took Mallick under his wing and introduced him to Mamata Banerjee, who was emerging as a rising star in Bengal politics and the president of the State Youth Congress.
In the early nineties, he became a close associate of Mamata Banerjee, who was then the state Youth Congress president.
In 1998, Mallick was among a few Congress leaders from different districts who broke away from the grand old party to form the Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee's leadership.
A five-time MLA, he first entered the West Bengal Assembly in 2001, representing the Gaighata constituency in North 24 Parganas district. He went on to win the seat again in 2006.
When the constituency was reserved for the SC category, he shifted to the neighbouring Habra seat, which he won three times from 2011 onwards.
As the political landscape in West Bengal shifted against the erstwhile Left Front regime, Banerjee entrusted Mallick with the responsibility of being the TMC North 24 Parganas district president in 2009, a region traditionally associated with the Left. He lived up to his party's expectations by securing 28 out of the 33 assembly seats in the district.

Also Read

ED arrests Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in money laundering case

PayPal ruling may help India in FATF review of anti-black money regime

ED files charge sheet against man named in Panama Papers for foreign assets

ED issues fresh summons to Abhishek Banerjee; asks to join investigation

Excise scam: HC grants bail to Raghav Magunta in money laundering case

Congress releases third list of 19 candidates for Rajasthan elections

AAP joins election race in Rajasthan, releases list of 23 candidates

PM Modi to be in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today, 2nd visit in a week

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: AAP and Congress release candidate lists

MP election 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to visit MP again in less than a week

After the TMC's resounding victory in 2011, Banerjee appointed him as the Food Supplies Minister. Mallick's stature as a politician and organizer continued to rise as he oversaw the capture of all opposition-held municipalities in the district in 2015 and ensured a clean sweep in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the 2016 assembly polls.
Fondly known as 'Balu' among his associates and supporters, Mallick consistently attributed his political ascent to his unwavering loyalty to Mamata Banerjee.
As the Food Supplies Minister, he played a pivotal role in eliminating fake ration cards from 2011 to 2013.
However, his tenure came under scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when confrontations outside ration shops were reported due to the denial of food supplies.
Despite allegations of corruption levelled by the opposition, Mallick dismissed them as "baseless."

Nevertheless, the protests took a toll on his political career, resulting in his removal as district president in an organizational reshuffle in August 2020.
He was given the Forest portfolio when the party secured its third consecutive term in power in 2021.
Mallick, known as an approachable politician, also earned a reputation for being at the centre of controversies. His statements on various occasions had occasionally caused embarrassment for the party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Mamata Banerjee TMC All India Trinamool Congress West Bengal Enforcement Directorate money laundering case

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon