MLALAD fund hike in Delhi raises upcoming Assembly elections pitch

With the upcoming Assembly elections just four months away, the Delhi Cabinet on Thursday increased the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund from Rs 10 crore, already the highest in the country, to Rs 15 crore per year for each of its 70 MLAs.



With a Rs 1,050 crore budgetary allocation, Delhi’s spend on its MLALAD will be the fourth most in the country, surpassing Rajasthan, which allocates Rs 5 crore each to its 200 legislators, totaling Rs 1,000 crore each year. Uttar Pradesh, with Rs 5 crore each for its 403 MLAs and 100 Legislative Council