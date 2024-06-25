Business Standard
MP ministers to now pay Income Tax; state cabinet revokes 52-yr-old rule

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in a statement said the cabinet has taken a decision to strike off the 1972 rule

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided that state ministers will have to pay their Income Tax, instead of the state government bearing such burden.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in a statement said the cabinet has taken a decision to strike off the 1972 rule, under which the state government was paying the Income Tax on the salaries and perks of ministers.
The cabinet decided that all ministers will pay the Income Tax on their salaries and allowances, Yadav said.
State Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said during the cabinet meeting, the chief minister gave a suggestion that the ministers themselves pay their Income Tax.
The suggestion was accepted and hence the decision was taken in this regard, he said.

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

