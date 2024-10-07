Business Standard
MUDA scam: RTI activist lodges FIR against K'taka minister, SP Lokayukta

The Lokayukta police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Siddaramaiah and others in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case

The Lokayukta police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Siddaramaiah (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna on Monday lodged a complaint against Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh for allegedly shifting crucial files and documents related to MUDA 'scam' involving CM Siddaramaiah.

In his complaint submitted to the Director General of Police Alok Mohan, he also accused the former Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta in Mysuru Sujeeth of "conniving" with the Minister in shifting the files in July this year, officials said.

A complaint copy was also mailed to the DGP on Sunday seeking investigation into the matter.

In the complaint, he alleged that the then Mysuru Lokayukta SP Sujeeth had allegedly alerted the Minister when the MUDA scam surfaced following which the Urban Development Minister flew to Mysuru via helicopter and took away the crucial files and documents related to the scam.

 

Sujeeth had allegedly helped the Minister shift these files.

The Lokayukta police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Siddaramaiah and others in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, following a court order.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate booked Siddaramaiah, his wife and some others in a money laundering case linked to the MUDA land allotment case, taking cognisance of a recent state Lokayukta FIR.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

