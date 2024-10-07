Business Standard
God with AAP, no need to be scared: Kejriwal after raids on party MP

Kejriwal charged the BJP-led Centre with targeting the party through its agencies in the name of a corruption probe

"God is with the party. There is no need to be scared... no wrong has been done," Kejriwial said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

God is with the Aam Aadmi Party and there is no need to be scared because no wrong has been done, party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday as the ED searched multiple locations linked to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora as part of a money laundering probe.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal charged the BJP-led Centre with targeting the party through its agencies in the name of a corruption probe.

The former Delhi chief minister added the agencies had earlier arrested him, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and other party leaders.

 

"It's not that some corruption investigation is on. It appears that the prime minister is after one party and has deployed all the resources and agencies to finish the party and its leaders," Kejriwal told reporters with Chief Minister Atishi by his side.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday searched multiple locations in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram and Delhi in connection with a land "fraud" case against Arora and others, official sources said. About 16-17 locations, including the house of the 61-year-old MP at Ludhiana (Punjab) and Gurugram (Haryana), were searched, they said.

"God is with the party. There is no need to be scared... no wrong has been done," Kejriwial said.

The curtain is slowly parting and the reality of the prime minister is being revealed with people realising he says something and practices something else, he alleged.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

