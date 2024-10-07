Business Standard
Home / Politics / Owaisi targets Mohan Bhagwat, says RSS and PM pose danger to harmony

Owaisi targets Mohan Bhagwat, says RSS and PM pose danger to harmony

Asserting that India is a Hindu nation, Bhagwat has said the Hindu society must come together for its security by eliminating differences in language, caste and regional disputes

Owaisi targets RSS

Owaisi targets RSS (Source Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Slamming RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his comments that the Hindu society must unite for its security by eradicating internal differences, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that it is the Sangh and PM Narendra Modi who pose a danger to Hindus, Muslims and others in the country.

Addressing a public meeting at Nizamabad in Telangana Sunday night, he said neither Hindus or Muslims face any danger in the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The danger to Muslims, Hindus, Dalits, Adivasis, Sikhs, Christians is from Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat," he said.

Asserting that India is a Hindu nation, Bhagwat has said the Hindu society must come together for its security by eliminating differences in language, caste and regional disputes.

 

Addressing a 'Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran' event in Rajasthan's Baran on Saturday evening, Bhagwat said the Hindus consider everyone as their own and embrace everyone.

Alleging that Modi has troubled Hindus, Muslims and others during his rule, the AIMIM president said Modi talks about demographic changes in Jharkhand though the country faces problems like rampant unemployment.

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

JMM-led govt 'patronising' infiltration, BJP to implement NRC: Chouhan

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala Assembly adjourned amid protests after CM, LoP's heated exchange

Money laundering

ED raids held at AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's house in money laundering case

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi set example of value-based politics, others can learn: Fadnavis

PM Modi

Why is PM Modi delaying Census that must include caste count: Jairam Ramesh

Claiming that China has occupied 2,000 sq kms of the country's territory, he said Bhagwat is, however, silent on it.

Continuing his Palestine pitch, Owaisi urged PM Modi to prevail upon his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and work for a ceasefire.

He alleged that Netanyahu's government has killed over 40,000 Palestinians since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

"I urge our Prime Minister. Modi ji, explain to Benjamin Netanyahu, push for a ceasefire (in West Asia). Though 12-15 lakh Palestinians have lost their homes, I have seen their courage, they are not afraid of death," he said.

Owaisi had kicked up a row earlier when he hailed a conflict-hit West Asian country after taking oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha, triggering an uproar from the treasury benches that led to the Chair ordering that the remarks be expunged.

The Hyderabad MP however, justified his slogans and said there was nothing wrong in him saying "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine".


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

PM not visiting conflict-hit Manipur, trying to stop Ukraine war: Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi calls for protest against Waqf Ammendment Bill

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

New bill aims to destroy Waqf Board instead of protecting: Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Waqf Amendment Bill: 31-member JPC constituted; Owaisi, Masood included

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Waqf board bill based on Congress appointed panel's suggestions: Union min

Topics : Asaduddin Owaisi RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon