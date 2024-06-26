NDA candidate Om Birla elected as Lok Sabha Speaker for second time

PM Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju greet Om Birla after being elected as the Speaker of the House of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Om Birla, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and Member of Parliament from Kota, was re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The motion for his election, moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was adopted through voice votes.

B Mahtab, serving as the Pro-tem Speaker, made the official announcement after the Opposition, which had put forward Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, chose not to press for votes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I announce Om Birla elected as the Speaker," declared Mahtab.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju approached Om Birla, who was seated in the front row of the treasury benches, to escort him to the Speaker's chair. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition from the Congress, also joined in this gesture, extending his congratulations and shaking hands with both the Prime Minister and Om Birla.

On reaching the chair, Mahtab welcomed Om Birla, stating, "It is your chair, please occupy."

Your smile keeps the House happy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi, in his congratulatory address, expressed confidence in Om Birla' s ability to guide parliamentarians and play a significant role in fulfilling the expectations of the House and the nation.

Highlighting the achievements of the previous Lok Sabha under Birla's leadership, Modi praised his stewardship during a period of exceptional productivity, reaching 97 per cent, the highest in 25 years.

"It is an honour that you have been elected to this chair for the second time," Modi remarked, acknowledging Birla's commitment to upholding the dignity and decorum of the Lok Sabha, even amid challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy," PM Modi said.

Confident you will allow Opposition to speak: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi echoed PM Modi's sentiments, congratulating Om Birla and affirming his party's support. Gandhi accompanied Birla to the Speaker's chair, marking a moment of bipartisan support amid the ceremonial proceedings.



Congratulating Om Birla on being re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi expressed hope that the Opposition would be permitted to raise the people's voice in the House.

Gandhi emphasised the importance of the House functioning "often and well" and highlighted the necessity of cooperation built on trust.

"I extend my congratulations to you on your successful re-election... On behalf of the entire INDIA alliance, I congratulate you. This House represents the voice of the people of India... While the government holds political power, the opposition also embodies the voice of India's people," the Congress leader said.

"The Opposition seeks to support you in your duties. I am confident you will allow us to speak in the House," he added.

"I trust you will enable us to represent our voice, to speak, and to reflect the voice of the people of India," Gandhi said.



The election of Om Birla as Speaker marks a significant moment in the ongoing session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which commenced on June 24 and is scheduled to conclude on July 3.

(With agency inputs)