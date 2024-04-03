Motorola Edge 50 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Lenovo’s smartphone brand Motorola is set to launch the Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India on April 3. The launch event for the smartphone will kick off at 12 pm and livestream on the company’s official website and Motorola India’s official YouTube channel. You can watch the Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch event live stream on the video embedded towards the end of this article.

In a runup to the launch, Motorola has revealed several key details about the upcoming smartphone. Here is everything we know so far:

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Details

According to the product listing page on Flipkart, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone will be offered in three Pantone validated colourways – Purple, Black and Silver. The smartphone will have a Silicone Vegan Leather finish at the back and a metal frame.

The smartphone will boast a 6.7-inch 3D curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display will have a peak brightness level of 2000nits and support for HDR10+ content. The company has confirmed that the display on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is validated by Pantone for colour accuracy.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone will have a 4,500 mAh battery, which will have support for 125W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will boot Android 14 operating system with the company’s own Hello UI layered on top. Motorola has promised that it will provide up to three years of OS upgrade on the smartphone.

The Pantone validation continues with the triple-camera set-up on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone, which will feature a 50MP primary camera with AI features such as AI Photo Enhancement Engine and more. The company said that the smartphone will feature a 13MP macro ultrawide camera and a telephoto OIS camera with 30x hybrid zoom capabilities. On the front the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will get a 50MP selfie camera.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch 3D curved pOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness, HDR10+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary, 13MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 4,500mAh

Charging: 125W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Hello UI based on Android 14

Protection: IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Launch livestream