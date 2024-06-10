Nehru's idealism, Ambedkar's social justice: Yogendra Yadav on Rahul Gandhi

Following the conclusion of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political commentator Yogendra Yadav delved into the significance of Rahul Gandhi’s performance and the Congress party’s strategy during its poll campaign.

While speaking with BBC, Yadav suggested that Gandhi embodied a blend of Nehruvian idealism, Ambedkar’s commitment to social justice, and socialist principles advocating for economic equality. All this added to Gandhi's ability to change the trajectory of the Congress party in the aftermath of the elections.

“This is a very big opportunity for him ( Rahul Gandhi ) because this result has raised his stature. See, if he had won 60 seats, what would have been the discussion in every studio. What is he doing?” Yadav said.

Not conforming to ‘Hindutva politics’

Yadav noted that despite criticisms, Rahul Gandhi’s resilience and refusal to conform to ‘Hindutva politics’ showcased his courage and integrity. Yadav commended Gandhi for his bold stance on promoting ‘Mohabbat’ (love) in a climate dominated by divisive rhetoric.

“Rahul Gandhi has shown two or three things of courage. First, after the Uttar Pradesh elections, everyone accepted that now elections can only be played on the pitch of Hindutva, there Rahul Gandhi showed this ability, showed stubbornness. I will not do this and for this I salute him and that is why he was the one who sells love. In that environment, it was a courageous act to speak the word ‘Mohabbat’ while standing on the stage... and secondly, the social justice that he spoke about in his second yatra has given a very small reward.” Yadav explained.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

The political commentator acknowledged the significance of Gandhi’s ‘Nyay Yatra’, attributing it to a strategic realignment within the Congress party. He emphasised how the initiative reoriented the party’s focus towards addressing social justice issues and reaffirming its commitment to marginalised communities. Yadav said the importance of this shift is in direction, characterising it as pivotal in re-establishing the Congress party’s connection with its core voter base.

However, Yadav cautioned against complacency, urging political observers to adopt a nuanced approach.

“Today people will make him big. The problem with India is that whoever wins the match, we think he has done everything right,” he said.

Comparing political analysis to cricket, Yadav said, “All political commentators should listen to cricket commentary every evening. Cricket commentary is very subtle. Political commentary is very gross. So it is not that Rahul Gandhi has done everything right.”

He argued that while Gandhi's initiatives have steered the Congress party in a promising direction, there is still considerable ground to cover. Yadav stressed the need for sustained effort and strategic planning to translate incremental gains into substantial electoral success.

“Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra did one thing. The Congress vehicle was standing in the wrong direction. The Congress voter was on this side. The Congress policies and leadership were on another side. This Nyay Yatra has brought it back on track,” Yadav said.

Congress should not be satisfied with 100 seats

Yadav explained that while Rahul Gandhi has "turned vehicle", Congress should not be satisfied with 100 seats. He said that the amount of hard work it takes to get 50 to 100 seats can be used to get 100 to 250 seats.

Regarding Gandhi’s vision, Yadav drew parallels with historical figures such as Jawaharlal Nehru, B R Ambedkar, and socialist thinkers.

“I am not an intimate friend, but I know this much about Rahul Gandhi. He has Nehru’s idealism, which has come from within... On the question of social justice, he is straight-forward like Ambedkar... And the question of economic equality, he is a socialist,” Yadav said.

2024 Lok Sabha elections predictions

As the 2024 General Elections in India were underway, Yogendra Yadav had predicted that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was likely to secure victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it may not be a decisive success like the previous two elections, in 2019 and 2014.

The actual election results came close to Yadav’s prediction, which saw BJP securing 240-260 seats (won 240 seats), NDA winning 35-45 seats (53). Yadav meanwhile saw Congress securing 85 to 100 seats (99) and the INDIA bloc winning 120 to 135 seats (135).