IPL 2024: Here's how Mayank Yadav mastered the art of quick bowling

Lucknow Super Giants' sensation Mayank Yadav has burst into the scene of Indian pace bowling with back-to-back three-wicket hauls in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Mayank, who hails from Delhi, first dismantled Punjab Kings (PBKS) and then undone the Australian batters -- Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green -- with sheer pace and accuracy.

Mayank Yadav became the fastest bowler in IPL 2024 when he clocked a speed of 156.7 kmph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday.

Top five fastest delivery in Indian Premier League 2024 Bowler Team Speed (Kmph) Mayank Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 156.7 Mayank Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 155.8 Nandre Burger Rajasthan Royals 153 Gerald Coetzee Mumbai Indians 152.3 Alzarri Joseph Royal Challengers Bengaluru 151.2 Matheesha Pathirana Chennai Super Kings 150.9



While talking to JioCinema, Mayank said that he intended to take wickets for the team.

"It's always in the back of my mind that when I am bowling deliveries, I need to put pace behind them. After a match, I always ask people what the highest speed was but during the match, I am only focused on my bowling," Mayank added.





How Delhi pacers Ishant and Navdeep Saini helped Mayank Yadav

21-year-old Mayank also highlighted how his domestic team veterans have helped him master the art of pace bowling.

In India, the tearaway pacers mostly burst on the scene with their high pace but eventually, drop their speed in order to get the accuracy.

However, the Delhi pacer revealed that he was told by the seniors to not drop the pace but to work around it.