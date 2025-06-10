Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Never expected it when party was founded in 1999: Pawar on NCP split

Never expected it when party was founded in 1999: Pawar on NCP split

The party name and its clock symbol was given to the Ajit Pawar faction, while the one headed by the former Union agriculture minister was christened NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

The NCP split in July 2023 after Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar joined the then Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said they never thought the Nationalist Congress Party, co-founded by him 26 years ago, would suffer a split and appreciated workers of his outfit for taking it ahead despite challenges.

Pawar was speaking here at an event marking the 26th foundation day of the NCP, which split in 2023.

"...the party faced some challenges, but you, without getting discouraged, continue to take the party ahead. A split took place in the party. We never thought that a split would take place in the party but it happened," he said.

"Some people went with other ideologies and this split widened. I do not want to talk about it today. But those who remained loyal to the party, it was because of our party's ideology," Pawar said.

 

A different picture will prevail in the coming elections, he added.

The NCP split in July 2023 after Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar joined the then Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government.

The party name and its clock symbol was given to the Ajit Pawar faction, while the one headed by the former Union agriculture minister was christened NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

More From This Section

gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit

Assam's new gun licence push could shift India's arms seizure map

Sanjay Raut

No ego, ready to take step ahead or back: Raut on Sena (UBT), MNS tie-up

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Students living in US being repeatedly mistreated but PM Modi silent: Cong

Jairam Ramesh

Maximum boasts, minimum achievements: Cong slams Shah's 'peace' remark

Modi, Narendra Modi

India saw rapid changes across sectors in 11 years: PM Narendra Modi

Topics : Sharad Pawar NCP ajit pawar Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon