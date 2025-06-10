Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Students living in US being repeatedly mistreated but PM Modi silent: Cong

Students living in US being repeatedly mistreated but PM Modi silent: Cong

Congress leaders shared the video and pictures of an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at USA's Newark Airport before he was allegedly deported

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Modi government is continuously failing to protect the honour of India and Indians. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the government after a video emerged showing an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor at a US airport, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately talk to President Donald Trump to appeal for intervention on the "mistreatment" of Indians in America.

Congress leaders shared the video and pictures of an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at USA's Newark Airport before he was allegedly deported.

The Consulate General of India in New York has said it is in touch with local authorities after the video surfaced online showing the young Indian man being handcuffed and allegedly being deported.

 

"We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard," the Indian Consulate said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Modi government is continuously failing to protect the honour of India and Indians.

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh

PM, EAM 'quiet' on Indian students being affected by Trump's actions: Cong

Indian student, america, US

F-1 visa denied? Hacks Indian students need to crack the US student visa

Badar Khan Suri

Indian student on J-1 visa released from US detention: What lies ahead

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Family seeks govt help to bring home body of Indian student shot in Canada

visa rejection

50% of students who faced visa revocation were Indians: US lawyers' body

"For the first time in history, a foreign head of state has declared ceasefire between India and Pakistan in India's absence. US President Trump is continuously claiming to have ensured a ceasefire by pressuring India," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.

"For the past one year, Indian citizens and students living in America are being repeatedly mistreated but Prime Minister Modi is maintaining silence or it should be assumed that he is unable to muster the courage to speak," Ramesh said.

He is the Prime Minister of India, it is his most important responsibility to protect the honour and respect of India and Indians, Ramesh asserted.

"We demand that Prime Minister Modi should immediately talk to President Trump and appeal for intervention on the mistreatment and atrocities being committed against Indians in America," he said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera tagged a post on X carrying the video, which was posted online by an Indian-American social entrepreneur Kunal Jain. The video shows the Indian man pinned to the ground by Port Authority Police and being handcuffed.

"I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night -? handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy," Jain said in his post.

Tagging Jain's post, Khera said, "This is too painful, too humiliating and too distressing to watch. As a country, why should we tolerate this humiliation?"  "From the days where we showed the muscle to the US during the Devyani Khobragade issue to now seeing our citizens being treated like animals, do we have no goodwill left in the world?" the Congress leader said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh

Maximum boasts, minimum achievements: Cong slams Shah's 'peace' remark

Modi, Narendra Modi

India saw rapid changes across sectors in 11 years: PM Narendra Modi

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge

Last 11 years a blow to country's democracy, economy, social fabric: Kharge

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

BJP plans on planting 7 million trees in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta

Jairam Ramesh

Cong questions PM Modi for not holding 'undoctored' press conferences

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian students in US Indian students abroad Congress Jairam Ramesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon