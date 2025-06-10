Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maximum boasts, minimum achievements: Cong slams Shah's 'peace' remark

Maximum boasts, minimum achievements: Cong slams Shah's 'peace' remark

With fresh violence rocking parts of Manipur, the Congress has targeted Modi and Shah, accusing the two of mishandling the situation in the northeastern state

Jairam Ramesh

Cong's Jairam Ramesh on X said Shah's claim was "bizarre" since Manipur continues to burn and Pahalgam attackers were still at large

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday said it was "bizarre" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to claim that peace had been established in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, alleging that his assertion was meant to divert attention from his own "colossal failures."  The opposition party also said that never has India had a Union home minister whose tenure has been one of "maximum boasts, minimum achievements."  In a post in Hindi on X, Shah had on Monday said that the 11 years of the Narendra Modi government was a "golden period" of resolve, endeavour and dedication towards public service.

"Naxalism is on its last legs, peace has been established in Jammu-Kashmir and the Northeast, India now responds to terrorist attacks by entering the homes of terrorists. This shows the changing picture of India under the Modi government," he said.

 

Responding to the remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on X said Shah's claim was "bizarre" since Manipur continues to burn and Pahalgam attackers were still at large.

"They are meant to divert attention from his own colossal failures," he said.

"The terrorists responsible for the brutal April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam have still NOT been brought to justice. According to some reports that have not been denied, these very terrorists were also involved in the December 2023 terror attacks in Poonch and the October 2024 terror attacks in Gagangir and Gulmarg," Ramesh said.

"Manipur continues to burn. The much-delayed President's Rule has been a miserable failure. Law and order is in a perilous condition," he claimed.

Ramesh said the frustration, agony, and anger of the people of the state at the condition of their daily lives and livelihoods is unmistakable, Ramesh said.

"The Union Home Minister has failed miserably in bringing the Pahalgam terrorists to justice. He has failed monumentally in bringing about normalcy in Manipur," the Congress general secretary said.

With fresh violence rocking parts of Manipur, the Congress has targeted Modi and Shah, accusing the two of mishandling the situation in the northeastern state.

"Never has India had a Union Home Minister whose tenure has been one of Maximum Boasts, Minimum Achievements unless what he has been able to do for his son can count for that," Ramesh said.

In his remarks on Monday, Shah said that during the "11 years of seva", the speed and scale of the country's development have been changed by 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Jairam Ramesh Congress Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

