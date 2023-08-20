Confirmation

Next PM will be from INDIA bloc, says Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that this was for the last time that the PM gave his speech at the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day

Priyanka Chaturvedi

Citing evidence to support her argument, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sole agenda is to spread animosity and the results of which were seen in Karnataka Assembly polls as BJP was defeated

ANI
Aug 20 2023 | 7:07 AM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said that the next Prime Minister of the country will be elected from the INDIA-- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance who will take the country on a progressive path.
Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that this was for the last time that the PM gave his speech at the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.
"The fear is in the heart of PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis...There has been an increase in inflation, unemployment, farmers' distress and atrocities on women. The public is watching this and they will question it. This was his (PM Modi) last speech from the Red Fort. The next Prime Minister will be from the INDIA alliance and he will take India forward on the progressive path," Chaturvedi said on Saturday.
Citing evidence to support her argument, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sole agenda is to spread animosity and the results of which were seen in Karnataka Assembly polls as BJP was defeated.
She further proceeded to accuse the BJP of attempting to incite communal disturbances in areas where elections are scheduled.
"Causing riots is the BJP's tried and tested toolkit. They have tried to do this in Maharashtra. The same thing is going on in Haryana and Manipur. They are trying to instigate people into causing riots in regions where elections are about to happen. This approach failed in Karnataka. This is because people have seen through them. They have understood that the BJP has no election agenda other than the spread of hatred," the leader said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi had said that if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi contests the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Varanasi constituency against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then she will win for sure.
"The INDIA alliance is on the front foot. The alliance will discuss who is best suited for a seat. If Priyanka Gandhi contests the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, she will win," she said.
Chaturvedi said that the public is aware of the current scenario in the country and said that this would be the last speech of PM Modi from the Red Fort as the next prime minister will be elected from the INDIA alliance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.
"Whether it is inflation, unemployment, farmers' sorrows, or atrocities against women, all have increased, and the public is seeing this and will ask them questions. This was their (BJP lead central government's) last speech from Red Fort, and next year the India Alliance's prime minister will come and take the country forward," she said.
The leaders of 26 political parties formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, known as INDIA, to take on the BJP and to unseat PM Modi in the Lok Sabha elections next year, is scheduled to meet in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.
The meeting in Mumbai will strategise their next course of action against the BJP-led Central government.
The first such meeting was held in Bihar's Patna on June 23 which was convened by state chief minister Nitish Kumar, while the second one took place in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 7:07 AM IST

