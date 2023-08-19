Confirmation

Constitution will win, SC only option: AAP on Delhi Govt amendment

"When parties do not obey Constitution and bring out new amendment bills then the only option is the Supreme Court. And, I think, Constitution will win and no one is above the Constitution," he said

AAP's Imran Hussain

Aam Aadmi Party leader Imran Hussain

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Constitution is supreme, however, when a government tries to subvert it by bringing amendments to it, Supreme Court is the only option, Aam Aadmi Party leader Imran Hussain said here on Saturday.
Hussain, a minister in the AAP-governed Delhi government, made the remarks responding to a question on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, during a press conference.
"This issue is in the court of law and Enforcement Directorate and CBI is being wrongly used by the BJP. In Maharashtra, they accused someone and sometime later the person joined BJP. This is not how things work out. If public gives authority, it also have the power to seize it back.
"When parties do not obey the Constitution and bring out new amendment bills then the only option is the Supreme Court. And, I think, the Constitution will win and no one is above the Constitution," he said.
Asked about AAP national chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar's comment that if Congress does not join hands with AAP in Delhi, then the party will not be a part of the opposition alliance INDIA, Hussain said only the top leadership of both the parties can speak on the issue.
"I have no knowledge about what the spokesperson has said. I believe that this is an issue concerning the top leadership," he said.

Hussain, who is the party's election in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir, said the AAP would contest all elections in Jammu and Kashmir whenever they are held.
"We have conducted meetings with everyone... AAP will contest elections with enthusiasm. Even though elections are not being held in J&K, the current regime is ruling it through back door," he said.
Hussain also alleged a power scam was underway in the Union Territory with consumers being charged more than they actually owe.
"Mafia has been set up in the name of smart metres. 27,000 megawatts of electricity is generated in J&K, but the common man's pocket gets empty because of electricity bills," he said, adding, the region needs a leadership like that of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

AAP Indian constitution Supreme Court Delhi civil services

Aug 19 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

