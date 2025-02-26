Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Nitish Kumar to expand Bihar cabinet: 4 BJP, 2 JD(U) MLAs to be inducted

Nitish Kumar to expand Bihar cabinet: 4 BJP, 2 JD(U) MLAs to be inducted

The expansion will take place around 4 pm, with four more MLAs set to assume ministerial posts

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to expand his cabinet today ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to expand his cabinet on Wednesday ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, bringing in new ministers from his party, the Janata Dal (United), and ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The expansion will take place around 4 pm, with four more MLAs set to assume ministerial posts, sources confirmed to ANI.

Additionally, two MLAs from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) will also be inducted as ministers, the sources added.

In a notable development, Bihar Revenue Minister and BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal has announced his resignation from his ministerial post, citing the party's "One Person, One Post" policy.

 

"I am going to resign from the post of Revenue Minister. 'One person, one post' is the principle on which the party works. I am thankful that the central leadership has given me the responsibility of the party's state unit," Jaiswal told ANI.

Jaiswal was appointed BJP's Bihar state president on January 18. His resignation could lead to further reshuffling in Nitish Kumar's cabinet, with an expansion expected ahead of the elections later this year.

Speaking about the cabinet expansion, Jaiswal said, "It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, has urged the people of Bihar to support his father in the upcoming elections.

"I urge the people of Bihar to vote for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as he has done a lot of development in the state. Last time, people gave 43 seats. The public should ensure that we win more seats in the elections so that we can continue the pace of development," Nishant Kumar said.

He further called on JD(U) workers to take Nitish Kumar's policies and achievements from the past 19 years to the people of Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar government Bihar JD (U)

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

