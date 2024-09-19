Business Standard
'One nation, one election' diversionary tactic, impractical: TN CM Stalin

It will require an unrealistic alignment of all terms of office, disrupting the natural course of governance, he said

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday dubbed the Centre's simultaneous elections proposal impractical. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday dubbed the Centre's simultaneous elections proposal impractical, unfeasible, and a 'diversionary' tactic, which the BJP-led regime would never be able to implement.
In a post on X, Stalin said: "#OneNationOneElection is an impractical proposition that ignores the complexities of India's diverse electoral system and undermines federalism. It is logistically unfeasible, given the vast differences in election cycles, regional issues, and governance priorities.
It will require an unrealistic alignment of all terms of office, disrupting the natural course of governance.
This entire proposal is simply a move to satisfy the BJP's ego, but they will never be able to implement it. India's democracy cannot be bent to suit the greed of one party. Union government should address pressing issues like unemployment, price rise and equitable distribution of resources to States instead of wasting energy on these diversionary tactics.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

