Attempt to polish failed product: Nadda responds to Kharge's letter to Modi

BJP national president JP Nadda said that the letter written by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an attempt to polish its failed product (Rahul Gandhi)

Union Health Minister JP Nadda (Photo: PTI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

BJP national president JP Nadda criticised Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, just two days after Kharge sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, voicing his “concern and disappointment” over comments against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

In a letter to Kharge, Nadda wrote, “You have written a letter to PM Modi in an attempt to polish your failed product, which has been repeatedly rejected by the public, and bring it to the market due to political compulsion. After reading that letter, I felt that the things said by you are far from reality.”
In his letter, Kharge had said that terms like ‘number one terrorist’ used by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, along with a former BJP MLA’s death threat against Rahul Gandhi, were ‘deeply troubling’.

Nadda, in his response, said that the misdeeds of Rahul Gandhi have been forgotten. “After reading that letter, I felt that the things said by you are far from reality. It seems that in the letter you have either forgotten the misdeeds of your leaders including Rahul Gandhi or have deliberately ignored them, so I felt that it is important to bring those things to your notice in detail. It is sad that the oldest political party of the country has now become a ‘copy and paste’ party under the pressure of its famous prince.”

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi


On Sunday, Bittu referred to Rahul Gandhi as the “number one terrorist” and the “biggest enemy of the country”. He made this statement in response to Gandhi’s recent comments in the US on various issues, including those concerning the Sikh community.

Kharge calls for disciplinary action
 

Following Bittu’s statement, the Congress president wrote to PM Modi regarding the violent statements made by members of the ruling alliance against Rahul Gandhi. Kharge urged PM Modi to take disciplinary action against these leaders.

In his letter to Modi, Kharge emphasised the need for stringent legal measures against those making such statements to prevent further deterioration in Indian politics and avoid any adverse incidents.

In his letter, Kharge wrote, “I want to draw your attention to an issue which is directly related to democracy and the Constitution. You must be aware that a series of extremely objectionable, violent and rude statements are being made against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.”

Kharge’s letter further stated, “I have to say with sadness that the violent language used by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and your allies is harmful for the future. The world is shocked that the Minister of State for Railways in the central government, a minister from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, is calling the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha ‘number one terrorist’.”

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

