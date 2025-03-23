Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Only PM, HM's words matter, not Annamalai, says Shivakumar on delimitation

Only PM, HM's words matter, not Annamalai, says Shivakumar on delimitation

Karnataka Congress chief also took a jibe at Annamalai, saying he was being loyal to the party and not to Tamil Nadu

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

The Deputy CM was here to attend the 'Fair Delimitation' meeting convened by DMK President and TN Chief Minister M K Stalin. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

The claims made by BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai over Parliamentary delimitation not affecting the southern states do not matter and it is the words of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister that count, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here before departing for Bengaluru, the Karnataka Congress chief also took a jibe at Annamalai, saying he was "being loyal to the party" and not to Tamil Nadu. 

"Annamalai is not important here, it is important what the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) are conveying to the country. Poor Annamalai doesn't know anything," he said.

 

"He is just doing his job, he wanted to show more loyalty to his party.... he is not showing loyalty to his state, he is showing loyalty to his party," Shivakumar charged.

The Deputy CM was here to attend the 'Fair Delimitation' meeting convened by DMK President and TN Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday.

Stalin has been claiming that delimitation based on population would result in a decrease in Lok Sabha seats for south Indian states. The meeting on Saturday had urged to extend the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies, based on the 1971 Census population, by another 25 years.

Amit Shah had earlier said the delimitation done on pro rata basis will not affect south Indian states. Annamalai had also been maintaining the same and reiterated it on Saturday as well.

Shivakumar further said Stalin had taken into 'confidence' over 50 political parties in the state earlier, apparently referring to an all-party meet in the state on delimitation and lauded him for doing a "good job" on the matter.

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

