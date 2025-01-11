Business Standard

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Will follow party's direction: Shivakumar rules out political turn with CM

Will follow party's direction: Shivakumar rules out political turn with CM

With supporters hailing him as 'next CM' on his arrival here, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, said he does not need anyone's support and will abide by what party tells him

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, has been open about his ambition to become Chief Minister. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka)
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Seeking to downplay the power tussle within the Congress, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the people of the state have blessed the ruling party for five years and that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue functioning as per the directions of the high command.

With supporters hailing him as the 'next Chief Minister' on his arrival here, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, said he does not need anyone's support and will abide by what the party tells him.

"No one should worry; there is no need for any political turn. People have blessed us and given us an opportunity, and we will continue for five years. All the talks going on are without any value. The Chief Minister and I will continue functioning as per the directions of the party," Shivakumar told reporters in response to a question.

 

Asked about workers or supporters demanding that he should be the next CM, Shivakumar said, "I don't want anyone to demand anything from me; I don't want anyone's support. I do not need any legislator's backing. This is between me and the Congress party. Whatever the Congress party says, I will function accordingly. I don't want workers or legislators to shout for me or stand in my support. I will do my duty."  "I believe in the saying: 'Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana'make your efforts, and leave the results to God," he added  His comments came a day after his cabinet colleague K N Rajanna, who is close to Siddaramaiah, suggested that Shivakumar should aim to become Chief Minister by successfully leading the party in the next elections, rather than aspiring for the top post during the remaining two and a half years of the incumbent government.

Following Siddaramaiah's recent dinner with select Dalit and Scheduled Tribe (ST) Cabinet colleagues, speculation about a possible change of leadership in Karnataka has created a buzz within the Congress. There are rumours of a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" formula being implemented after March.

Also Read

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

ED raids in BBMP an outcome of squabbling in BJP: Deputy CM Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

'Pyari Didi' scheme in Delhi on lines of Gruhalakshmi: DK Shivakumar

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

After AAP, Congress announces monthly Rs 2,500 aid for Delhi women voters

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Shivakumar seeks research centre at Bangalore University for Manmohan Singh

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

BJP diverting public attention with CT Ravi ill-treatment claim: Shivakumar

After the Assembly election results in May 2023, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post. The Congress eventually convinced Shivakumar to take the role of Deputy Chief Minister. At the time, reports suggested that a compromise had been reached under a "rotational chief minister formula," which would make Shivakumar the Chief Minister after two and a half years. However, the party has not officially confirmed this arrangement.

Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, has been open about his ambition to become Chief Minister.

A meeting of Congress leaders, ministers, and lawmakers from SC/ST communities, scheduled for Wednesday evening under the leadership of Home Minister G Parameshwara and supported by K N Rajanna, was postponed following instructions from AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Sources indicate that the postponement came after Shivakumar, a strong contender for the CM post, met AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal in New Delhi on Monday night to discuss party developments.

A section within the Congress believes that the planned SC/ST convention and Parameshwara's meeting could revive the demand for a Dalit or AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) leader to become the next Chief Minister. This demand could complicate Shivakumar's prospects if Siddaramaiah steps down after the state budget, as speculated.

Addressing criticism from the media and opposition leaders over his recent temple visits being labelled a "temple run," Shivakumar said, "I do puja every day. I believe in dharma. For my wellness and the wellness of the state, society, and the people who believe in me, I pray. It is each one's personal belief.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP to present evidence of alleged 'fraud' in voter list by BJP: Kejriwal

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Shiv Sena (UBT) to go alone in local bodies elections, says Sanjay Raut

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

PM Modi doing 'damage control' with 'not God' remarks, says Jairam Ramesh

Sanjay Singh, Sanjay

AAP accuses BJP of vote buying, embezzlement ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

MK Stalin, Stalin

Only the centre has the power to cancel Neet, clarifies TN CM Stalin

Topics : D K Shivakumar Congress Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon