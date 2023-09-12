Confirmation

Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will merge with India on its own, says VK Singh

"PoK will merge with India on its own, wait for some time," the Union minister for State said

VK Singh (Photo: PTI)

VK Singh (Photo: PTI)

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Union Minister and former Army chief General VK Singh has claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would merge with India soon "on its own".
"PoK will merge with India on its own, wait for some time," the Union minister for State said while responding to a query in a press conference here in Dausa regarding demands of Shia Muslims in PoK seeking opening of border crossing with India.
The minister was addressing a press conference in Dausa during a Parivartan Sankalp Yatra (PSY) programme of the BJP.
The Union minister also spoke about the success of the recently concluded G20 Summit under India's presidency. He said that that the grandeur of the summit has given India a unique identity on the world stage and the country has proved its mettle in the world.
"The G-20 meeting was unprecedented. It has never been done before nor any other country except India can organise a summit like this. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has proved its mettle in the world. The G-20 group includes all the powerful countries of the world," Singh said.
Further, coming down heavily on the Rajasthan Government over the law and order situation, the minister alleged that under the current Congress government, the state is troubled by the poor law and order situation.

"This was the reason why the BJP had to organise the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra to go among the people and listen to them. The people want a parivartan (change) and they are coming with us on this yatra and have made up their mind to bring about change," he said, adding that the yatra is getting immense public support across the state.
On the question about the BJP's chief minister's face in the state for the upcoming assembly elections, V K Singh said that the BJP does not declare the chief minister's face wherever elections are held, but contests elections only on the charisma of the Prime Minister.
"Everyone should assume that the party will give opportunity to such leaders who are good, useful and on whom the public has confidence," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kashmir Pakistan occupied kasmir vk singh

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

