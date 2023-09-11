Mamata Banerjee reshuffles ministry, shifts Supriyo from tourism to IT, RE

In a ministerial reshuffle on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shifted Babul Supriyo from the tourism department and gave him the charges of Information Technology and renewable energy, a senior official said.

Another singer-politician Indranil Sen, who was the minister of state for the technical education, training, and skill development department was given the Independent charge of the tourism department, he added.

Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was given additional charges of the department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, the bureaucrat said.

Banerjee effected the reshuffle on the eve of embarking on a trip to Dubai and Spain to seek investments.

