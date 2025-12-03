Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi asks West Bengal BJP MPs to counter TMC, target 2026 polls

BJP MPs from West Bengal met the prime minister, along with Khagen Murmu -- the Lok Sabha member from Maldah Uttar -- who was attacked by a mob in October

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked BJP MPs from West Bengal to effectively counter the Trinamool Congress-led government in the state and work towards winning the assembly elections next year.

BJP MPs from West Bengal met the prime minister, along with Khagen Murmu -- the Lok Sabha member from Maldah Uttar -- who was attacked by a mob in October.

Modi enquired about Murmu's well being and told BJP members from the state to counter the West Bengal government to save democracy in the state.

"The prime minister told us to keep fighting the West Bengal government to save democracy. We will remove this government. The prime minister told us that we have to win these elections and we will win the elections," Sukanta Majumdar, president of the West Bengal unit of the BJP, told reporters after the meeting.

 

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said the prime minister praised the dedication and tireless efforts of the BJP workers in West Bengal and highlighted their role in public outreach and standing with the people of the state in times of their needs.

"He has encouraged us to continue the positive work with renewed vigour and to take further steps towards reaching out to every individual across the state," Bista said in a post on X.

The BJP is gearing up for the elections in West Bengal next year, after the massive win of the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

