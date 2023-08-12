PM Modi far ahead of Rahul Gandhi in social media engagements: BJP

The reach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media engagements is much more than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's, BJP sources said on Saturday as the two parties push their campaign on various online platforms in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sharing data, they said Modi's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, received approximately 79.9 lakh engagements in the past one month while Gandhi's handle received approximately 23.43 lakh engagements.

Modi's account had approximately 2.77 crore engagements in the last three months, while Gandhi's handle received approximately 58.23 lakh engagements in the same period, they claimed.

On Facebook, Modi's account received approximately 57.89 lakh engagements in the last one month while Gandhi's account had approximately 28.38 lakh engagements, BJP sources said.

The prime minister's Facebook account received approximately 3.25 crore engagements this year, while the figure was 1.88 crore for Gandhi during the period.

On YouTube, they said Modi's channel gained approximately 25.46 crore views in the past one month while the Congress leader's channel on the platform gained approximately 4.82 crore views.

Also Read BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address public meeting in Telangana on May 8 CPI(M), Cong hold talks on Tripura bypolls to avoid split in anti-BJP votes Suspended MPs will not be able to attend meetings of parliamentary panels Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on PM Modi over raging Manipur violence BJP warns Priyanka of legal action over post alleging corruption in MP Oppn bloc INDIA partners to jointly campaign for Jharkhand's Dumri by-poll

In this year so far, Modi's YouTube channel gained approximately 75.79 crore views while Gandhi's channel gained approximately 25.38 crore views.