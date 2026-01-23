Friday, January 23, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / PM Modi targets 'corrupt' DMK, kicks off NDA poll campaign in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi targets 'corrupt' DMK, kicks off NDA poll campaign in Tamil Nadu

Modi said the NDA's governance record and commitment to regional aspirations were striking a chord with the people of the state

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a massive road show in this capital city of poll-bound Kerala (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was time to bid farewell to the "corrupt" DMK government in Tamil Nadu as he kick-started the NDA campaign for the assembly elections in the next few months.

"Tamil Nadu is with NDA! I'll be joining NDA leaders at the rally in Madhuranthakam later today," Modi said in a post on X.

"Tamil Nadu has decided that it's time to bid farewell to the corrupt DMK Government," the prime minister said.

Modi said the NDA's governance record and commitment to regional aspirations were striking a chord with the people of the state.

 

NDA leaders, including the major constituent, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, will participate in the mega poll rally at Madhuranthakam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a massive road show in this capital city of poll-bound Kerala.
 
The road show was organised from the Thampanoor overbridge to the Putharikandam Maidan, where the PM will launch various projects and flag off new trains.
 
Following that, he will also address around 25,000 workers who are expected to be gathered there to greet him.
 
Standing on the footboard of his vehicle Modi waved to the thousands of people, including party workers and supporters holding BJP flags and wearing saffron colored caps, gathered on either sides of the road.
 
They welcomed the PM by showering flowers on him.
 
Party workers and supporters also carried 'Vikasita Keralam' (developed Kerala) placards.
 
People, attired in colorful costumes, performed local dance forms to the tune of drum beats along the PM's road show route.
 
BJP flags and boards carrying Modi's image were set up along the entire route that the PM's road show took.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Govt doing to workers what it did to farmers: Rahul slams VB-G RAM G Act

Congress, Congress flag

'Count now 70': Cong takes dig at PM after Trump repeats 'India-Pak' claim

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitin Nabin

PM welcomes Nitin Nabin as BJP chief, flags party unity and security issues

Nitin Nabin

Nitin Nabin to take charge as BJP President: Early life, political career

Modi, Narendra Modi

'PM Modi to launch NDA's TN campaign on Jan 23, alliance suspense to end'

Topics : Narendra Modi DMK NDA Kerala Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersTata Steel Stock Trading StrategyPersonal Finance