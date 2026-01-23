PM Modi targets 'corrupt' DMK, kicks off NDA poll campaign in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was time to bid farewell to the "corrupt" DMK government in Tamil Nadu as he kick-started the NDA campaign for the assembly elections in the next few months.

"Tamil Nadu is with NDA! I'll be joining NDA leaders at the rally in Madhuranthakam later today," Modi said in a post on X.

"Tamil Nadu has decided that it's time to bid farewell to the corrupt DMK Government," the prime minister said.

Modi said the NDA's governance record and commitment to regional aspirations were striking a chord with the people of the state.

NDA leaders, including the major constituent, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, will participate in the mega poll rally at Madhuranthakam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a massive road show in this capital city of poll-bound Kerala.

The road show was organised from the Thampanoor overbridge to the Putharikandam Maidan, where the PM will launch various projects and flag off new trains.

Following that, he will also address around 25,000 workers who are expected to be gathered there to greet him.

Standing on the footboard of his vehicle Modi waved to the thousands of people, including party workers and supporters holding BJP flags and wearing saffron colored caps, gathered on either sides of the road.

They welcomed the PM by showering flowers on him.

Party workers and supporters also carried 'Vikasita Keralam' (developed Kerala) placards.

People, attired in colorful costumes, performed local dance forms to the tune of drum beats along the PM's road show route.

BJP flags and boards carrying Modi's image were set up along the entire route that the PM's road show took.