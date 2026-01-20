Nitin Nabin to take charge as BJP President: Early life, political career

Nitin Nabin is set to take charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP's) national president today. He will succeed Jagat Prakash Nadda and is set to become the youngest national president in the party’s history. Nabin is currently serving as the BJP’s national working president.

The formal announcement for the post of BJP national president will take place between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event along with other senior leaders of the party, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The process will be overseen by K Laxman, the National Returning Officer for ‘Sangathan Parv’.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin is a senior BJP leader and a prominent face in Bihar politics. He is a five-time Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and has earlier served as a Cabinet Minister in the Bihar government. He is known for his strong organisational skills and administrative experience.

Nitin Nabin's early life

Born on May 23, 1980, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Nitin Nabin is the son of the late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a senior BJP leader and four-time MLA from Patna West. He completed his schooling at St. Michael’s High School in Patna and later pursued his senior secondary education in New Delhi.

Political career

Nabin entered active politics at a young age and was first elected as an MLA in 2006 from the Patna West seat. Since 2010, he has won five consecutive elections from the Bankipur constituency. During his tenure in the Bihar government, he headed key departments, including road construction, urban development, and law.

Apart from his legislative work, Nabin has played an important role in strengthening the BJP’s organisational structure. He has held several state and national-level party positions and has been assigned organisational responsibilities in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.