Business Standard
Home / Politics / PM Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' marks 10 years

PM Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' marks 10 years

Modi said the success of Mann Ki Baat has dispelled "the commonly held belief" that "spicy or negative conversations" are needed to get attention

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat

File Photo: ANI

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, marked its 10th year on Sunday with its 114th episode.

Beginning a day after the PM launched the Swachh Bharat campaign on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, 2014, Modi on Sunday also spoke of success stories from across the country related to that campaign.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


According to data posted on the government's MyGov platform, which the PM also shared on social media, 1 billion (100 crore) people have listened to the broadcast since its first episode on October 3, 2014, to the latest.
 

“Mann Ki Baat started on the day of Vijayadashami on the 3rd of October. And what a divine coincidence it is that this year on the 3rd of October, when 10 years of Mann Ki Baat are completed, it will be the first day of Navratri,” Modi said in his Sunday morning broadcast.

MyGov posted on X that Mann Ki Baat has "more than 230 million regular and 410 million occasional listeners" and has "reached the hearts of 96 per cent of India." It also said that over the years, the broadcast has witnessed the participation of hundreds of Indians, including such personalities as US President Barack Obama in 2015 and playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in 2019.

Modi said the success of Mann Ki Baat has dispelled "the commonly held belief" that "spicy or negative conversations" are needed to get attention. "But Mann Ki Baat has proved how hungry the people of the country are for positive information. People like positive stories, inspiring examples, encouraging stories," he said.

More From This Section

Sanjay Raut

ED officials, BJP extorting money, Fadnavis knows about them: Sanjay Raut

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Saurabh, Bhardwaj

Delhi in panic due to firing cases, LG's priorities unclear: Bharadwaj

Mehbooba Mufti,Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti shedding 'crocodile tears' over Nasrallah's killing: BJP

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

MVA seat sharing talks to conclude in 10 days; have to form govt: Pawar

Sachin Pilot

Pilot slams BJP's 'PoK pitch' as 'rhetoric'; ploy to divert attention


The broadcast can be heard in the country’s 22 languages, besides 12 foreign languages. "I love it when people say that they listened to the Mann Ki Baat programme in their local language," the PM said.

Modi noted that the Swachh Bharat Mission is completing 10 years, and the 'Waste to Wealth' mantra is becoming popular among people. People have started talking about Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, he said.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power: Kharge at J&K rally

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM hails 'Make in India', says nation has become manufacturing powerhouse

Modi, Narendra Modi

Listeners are real anchors of the programme: PM on 10 yrs of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Modi, Narendra Modi

Everyone in Congress jostling among themselves to become Haryana CM: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi launches 3 Param Rudra supercomputers: Features explained

Topics : Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat All India Radio

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon