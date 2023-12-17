After thaw, Opposition leaders to get hot on INDIA agenda for LS polls

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi stood in solidarity with TMC’s Mahua Moitra after her expulsion from the LS. This helped mend ties between the parties | file photo: pti

In an attempt to restrict the untempered influence of 10 Rajaji Marg, the official residence of Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president, the party shifted the meeting of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday to a hotel in the national capital. This move comes as a response to the abortive December 6 meeting of the Opposition bloc at Kharge’s residence.



The Congress, which in many respects still runs from 10 Janpath, had been ignoring its allies for the 90 days between their last meeting in Mumbai on August 31-September 1 and the election results