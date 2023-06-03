close

Probe financial dealings of Solar scam judicial commission judge: Cong

The Congress-led UDF in Kerala on Saturday demanded a probe into the financial dealings of the Solar scam judicial commission judge (rtd) G.Sivarajan

IANS Thiruvananthapuram
Congress

Congress

Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
The Congress-led UDF in Kerala on Saturday demanded a probe into the financial dealings of the Solar scam judicial commission judge (rtd) G.Sivarajan.

UDF Convenor and former State Minister M.M.Hassan said that in his new book, top CPI leader and former State Minister C.Divakaran has said that Sivarajan had taken

Rs 4-5 crore and submitted a haphazard report in the Solar scam probe.

"This is a grave revelation by a senior Left political leader C.Divakaran and hence we demand a proper probe into this," said Hassan.

Incidentally, the Solar scam pertained to Saritha and her live-in partner who were engaged in selling solar panels and had collected huge sums of money from prospective investors and it turned sour for Chandy, after three of his staff members were understood to be close to her.

The then CPI(M) state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.S.Achuthanandan led a massive protest in 2013 and Chandy himself announced a probe by Sivarajan.

And for the first time in the history of Kerala, a serving Chief Minister sat for hours together on a few occasions testifying before the one man Commission-Sivarajan.

Sivarajan continued his probe and using this scam, the Left won a stellar victory at the 2016 Assembly polls and a year later, he submitted his report which indicted Chandy and several other top political leaders.

Using this report, Vijayan ordered a police probe into it, which did not find anything and he later ordered a CBI probe based on a complaint from Saritha, which too gave a clean chit to Chandy.

"We knew that this case had no merit at all and Chandy was being targetted by the Left for political reasons and now this has been confirmed by none other than a top Left leader. Hence we demand a comprehensive probe to look into the financial dealings of Sivarajan," said Hassan.

--IANS

sg/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Solar scam

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

