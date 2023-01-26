JUST IN
Congress leader Antony falls silent after son's tryst with BBC documentary
British Airways sees strong India demand, adds third flight from Mumbai
Vital evidence surfaces on Rs 700 crore real estate scam in Mohali
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal extends 'best wishes' to India on Republic Day
13 students detained at Jamia not yet released by police, says SFI
Mamata urges people to uphold democratic ideals of equality, fraternity
Delhi LG, CM ask people to work to strengthen democracy on Republic Day
45 fighter jets including Sukhois, Rafales perform during 74th R-Day Parade
Republic Day an occasion to rededicate to constitutional values: Kharge
Diligence, tenacity helped India rise, assume G20 presidency: Kerala Guv
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
British Airways sees strong India demand, adds third flight from Mumbai
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Congress leader Antony falls silent after son's tryst with BBC documentary

Without naming, Jairam Ramesh drew a comparison between former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy's son -- Chandy Oommen -- and Antony's son Anil Antony

Topics
BBC | A K Antony | Congress

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

A K Antony
A K Antony

One of Congress's top notch leader A.K.Antony has reportedly gone into a shell after his son Anil Antony quit his party post, alleging "intolerant calls to retract a tweet", in which he had defied his party line and criticised a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming it a "dangerous precedent".

According to those in the know of things, 82-year-old Antony, who currently holds the record of being the longest serving Defence Minister in the country, is deeply upset over a remark made by his junior colleague Jairam Ramesh.

Without naming, Ramesh drew a comparison between former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy's son -- Chandy Oommen -- and Antony's son Anil Antony.

"A tale of two sons of two CMs from the same state. One is a Bharat Yatri and walking tirelessly, mostly barefoot to unite our nation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The other is revelling in his day in the Sun today having ignored his duties to the party and the yatra," the former Union minister Ramesh wrote on his Twitter handle.

After his term ended in the Upper House in April last year, Antony returned to the state capital to his house here.

Since then, other than his occasional visits to office in the state party headquarters, he is rarely seen in public party functions. During a recent party meeting, he asked all in the party presently divided as always amongst various faction leaders to keep aside all differences and focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Antony, who is known for always keeping a low profile, is also known for his sensitive nature.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said Antony is perhaps going through a very tough time because of the way his son reacted.

"Knowing the Congress leaders' mindset, it can be said that the attack is not against Anil, but against Antony. When in Delhi, Antony has always wielded the sword of discipline against erring state leaders by prevailing upon the party high command. And when it came to distribution of party tickets, his was the last word. The ground rule in the state unit of the party in the past over two decades was never to rub Antony on the wrong way," said the critic.

Incidentally, yesterday when he came to attend a private function, Antony ducked the media's questions on his son saying that he is in a private function.

Now all eyes will be on the ongoing Assembly session as the treasury benches will lose no chance to hit the Congress-led opposition when they take Antony and his son's statement to checkmate the opposition.

--IANS

sg/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BBC

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 14:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU