Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rahul, Pawar discuss seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for LS polls

Earlier, Congress's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala had said seat-sharing talks between the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were in the last stage

Maha vikas aghadi, MVA, maharashtra govt, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Ashok Chavan, Mallikarjun Kharge

The MVA alliance consists of Congress, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Patil also said that he met Pawar on Thursday to discuss the ongoing seat-sharing talks besides organisational matters

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have discussed seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said here on Thursday.

Earlier, Congress's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala had said seat-sharing talks between the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were in the last stage, and a final decision will be announced after a meeting of the alliance on February 27 and 28. "Pawar and Rahul Gandhi have spoken on phone," Patil told reporters here.

The MVA alliance consists of Congress, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Patil also said that he met Pawar on Thursday to discuss the ongoing seat-sharing talks besides organisational matters.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sharad Pawar to skip Ram Mandir consecration, says 'will come later'

Ideals were ignored in NCP as focus was on power, says Jayant Patil

Media misrepresented me, Ajit Pawar is not our leader: Sharad Pawar

EC decision on NCP matter unfair, we are approaching SC: Sharad Pawar

Leaders from both NCP factions say there is no split or dispute in party

Amid ongoing protest, govt should hold talks with protesting farmers: Hooda

Cong activists arrested in AP for protest against teacher recruitment issue

PM will address rally in Barasat on March 6: Bengal BJP chief Majumdar

BJP-led Centre indulging in 'financial terrorism', alleges Congress

Talks between AAP, Congress on LS seat sharing in Delhi in final stages

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Sharad Pawar Nationalist Congress Party Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon