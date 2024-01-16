Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Raj: ED searches premises linked to ex-minister in Jal Jeevan Mission case

Last year, the federal agency had conducted at least two rounds of raids in the case related to the central government programme

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The agency had earlier claimed that several middlemen and property dealers "aided" officials of the Rajasthan government's PHE department to siphon off "illegally earned" money from the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched premises linked to former Rajasthan PHE department minister Mahesh Joshi and some others in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission, official sources said.

Last year, the federal agency had conducted at least two rounds of raids in the case related to the central government programme.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The locations linked to Joshi, a former minister of the public health engineering (PHE) department, and some others are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Joshi was denied a ticket by the Congress to contest from the Hawa Mahal seat in Jaipur in the last year assembly polls in the state.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had last year raided premises in Jaipur and Dausa, including the residential and official premises of senior PHE department officials and IAS officer and the then additional chief secretary Subodh Agarwal, apart from some private persons.

The agency had earlier claimed that several middlemen and property dealers "aided" officials of the state government's PHE department to siphon off "illegally earned" money from the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Probe found that contractors were involved in securing tenders pertaining to Jal Jeevan Mission works, based on purported "fake" work completion certificates issued by the Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON) and by "bribing" senior PHE department officials, it had alleged.

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot had alleged that central agencies were acting on the directions of the BJP-led government at the Centre to target opposition leaders and Congress-led state governments.

In the 2023 assembly polls, the BJP wrested Rajasthan from the Congress.

The money laundering case stems from a Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau FIR which alleged that Padamchand Jain, the proprietor of Shree Shyam Tubewell Company, Mahesh Mittal, the proprietor of Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company, and others were involved in "giving bribes" to public servants to obtain illegal protection, obtain tenders, get bills sanctioned and cover up irregularities in works executed by them under various tenders received by them from the PHE department.

Also Read

ED conducts raids in Rajasthan to probe 'Jal Jeevan Mission' irregularities

Rs 16,484 cr from central fund under Jal Jeevan Mission lying unused: Govt

Rajasthan's JJM connections may be better than many states, says PHED

Irregularities in execution of Jal Jeevan Mission: ED seizes cash, gold bar

Raj Cong like cricket team whose batters trying to run out each other: Modi

BJP not interested in Ram Temple, wanted communalisation: Digvijay Singh

Amid ruckus during MCD special session; 2 proposals passed: Shelly Oberoi

Uddhav moves to SC against order declaring Shinde group as real Shiv Sena

Owaisi opposes 'One Nation, One Election', writes to high-level committee

Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati's BSP opts to contest alone jolt to INDIA bloc


The Jal Jeevan mission launched by the Union government aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and it was being implemented in Rajasthan by the state's PHE department.
Topics : Jal Jeevan Mission rajasthan Congress Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 Pro ReviewGold Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 11 Pro ReviewDelhi Air QualityJyoti CNC AutomationDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon