Amid ruckus during MCD special session; 2 proposals passed: Shelly Oberoi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that two proposals--vesting powers of the standing committee in the House till the time the panel is reconstituted and de-sealing of shops in Delhi markets--were passed

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ruckus during the session, she said, "Twice the session couldn't start; BJP councillors are responsible for this; the hooliganism they have been doing since last January, they did today as well."

A special session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) witnessed ruckus over the issue of the formation of a standing committee, even as two proposals were passed amid the sloganeering by the opposition leaders.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that two proposals--vesting powers of the standing committee in the House till the time the panel is reconstituted and de-sealing of shops in Delhi markets--were passed by the House.
"We kept two proposals in the session today; one is the de-sealing of shops that have been sealed for six months, and the second is that until the Standing Committee is formed, the power of the Standing Committee will be given to the House. Both proposals were passed by the House. We want to form the Standing Committee but we're waiting for the Supreme Court verdict," Oberoi said while speaking to ANI.
Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ruckus during the session, she said, "Twice the session couldn't start; BJP councillors are responsible for this; the hooliganism they have been doing since last January, they did today as well."
Demanding the formation of a standing committee, the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest during the special session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday.
Raising slogans of "Jai Shri Ram," the BJP leaders said, "dictatorship will not work." They can also be seen holding posters with the messages "Form the standing committee" and "Don't kill the Constitution."
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led municipal administration moved a motion on Monday to discuss vesting powers of the standing committee in the MCD House.
The 18-member standing committee is one of the most powerful bodies of the civic body, as it controls the purse strings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Along with the BJP, the leaders of the Congress also came out against the AAP in the MCD House and said that vesting the powers of the standing committee in the House would be illegal and unconstitutional.
Congress councillor Areeba Asif said, "A constitutional crisis is being created in the House. The court never refused to form a standing committee. The proposal is unconstitutional; we are opposing it. Like the Delhi government, they (AAP leaders) want to do corruption here in MCD as well."

Meanwhile, the MCD has yet to constitute the Standing Committee. This issue is pending before the Supreme Court.
Earlier last year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the MCD polls as it bagged 134 of the 250 wards. The BJP, however, won 104 wards, surrendering its 15-year rule at the civic body to the AAP.

