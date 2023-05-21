Rajiv Gandhi laid foundation of young India, says IYC chief Srinivas

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of young India and brought the rights and power to the doorstep of the villages through Panchayati Raj , Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas B V said on Sunday.

Paying tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, Srinivas said while Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of strengthening the villages during the freedom struggle, the former prime minister fulfilled that dream.

"Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of young India and brought the rights and power to the doorstep of the villages through Panchayati Raj in the country," Srinivas said.

"There are some great men who become immortal after giving up their lives, Rajiv Gandhi is one of them. His contribution in nation building is unforgettable," he said.

The Indian Youth Congress organised a blood donation camp here on Sunday.

