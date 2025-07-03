Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya appointed as West Bengal BJP president

Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya appointed as West Bengal BJP president

Sixty-one-year-old Bhattacharya was elected unopposed, with no other candidate filing nomination for the post by the stipulated deadline of Wednesday afternoon

Bhattacharya now takes over at a crucial juncture, with the West Bengal assembly elections due in less than a year's time. (Photo: X@SamikBJP)

Bhattacharya now takes over at a crucial juncture, with the West Bengal assembly elections due in less than a year's time. (Photo: X@SamikBJP)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya was on Thursday officially declared the new president of its West Bengal unit, and he will lead the party into the 2026 assembly elections.

Sixty-one-year-old Bhattacharya was elected unopposed, with no other candidate filing nomination for the post by the stipulated deadline of Wednesday afternoon. 

  The formal announcement came during a felicitation ceremony at Science City here, in the presence of senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who handed over the certificate of election to Bhattacharya.

 

Prasad was the national returning officer for the election of the West Bengal BJP president. 

"Only one nomination was submitted for the post of president of West Bengal and that is Samik Bhattacharya's. I congratulate him," Prasad said, handing him the certificate.

Bhattacharya had submitted his nomination papers at the BJP's state headquarters in Salt Lake on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by outgoing president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Bhattacharya now takes over at a crucial juncture, with the West Bengal assembly elections due in less than a year's time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maha oppn stages protest against Sena MLC's remarks on Warkari sect

Maha oppn stages protest against Sena MLC's remarks on Warkari sect

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

Sisodia slams BJP over fuel ban on overage vehicles, questions motive

Jairam Ramesh

Meeting held under pressure: Jairam Ramesh attacks ECI over INDIA bloc meet

Satyendar Jain

ED questions ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in DJB-linked PMLA case

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav alleges conspiracy behind govt school mergers, targets BJP

Topics : West Bengal BJP Rajya Sabha Ravi Shankar Prasad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon