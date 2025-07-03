Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Maha oppn stages protest against Sena MLC's remarks on Warkari sect

Maha oppn stages protest against Sena MLC's remarks on Warkari sect

Kayande, a nominated member of the Upper House, on Wednesday claimed in the legislative council that 'urban Naxals' have infiltrated the wari annual pilgrimage and are attempting to mislead 'warkaris'

The opposition leaders alleged that such remarks were an attempt to create discord and insult the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual tradition of the wari. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

The opposition leaders alleged that such remarks were an attempt to create discord and insult the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual tradition of the wari. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Opposition legislators staged a protest at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan's steps on Thursday against Shiv Sena lawmaker Manisha Kayande's remarks claiming "urban Naxals" have infiltrated the annual wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

The protesters, including Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad, held copies of the Constitution and shouted slogans criticising the government for allegedly defaming the religious tradition. 

 

 

They accused the government of promoting superstition and dividing the society by targeting devotees who participate in the holy Ashadhi wari annual pilgrimage to the temple town of Pandharpur.

 

Kayande's remarks were unfounded, misleading and an attempt to politicise the spiritual journey undertaken by lakhs of 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) every year, they claimed.

Also Read

Sanjay Raut

SIT rules out foul play in Disha Salian case, Sanjay Raut demands apology

Shiv Sena (UBT)

Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena (UBT) plea over party symbol on July 14

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) to mark July 5 as 'Marathi Vijay Diwas', hold a rally: Raut

Amit Shah, Amit

Shinde has shown 'real Shiv Sena', says Amit Shah; Raut rubbishes claim

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Pawar

The opposition leaders alleged that such remarks were an attempt to create discord and insult the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual tradition of the wari.

"This is not just an attack on the wari, but on Maharashtra's cultural identity. The government should immediately withdraw the remarks and apologise to the warkari community," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Danve said. 

Kayande, a nominated member of the Upper House, on Wednesday claimed in the legislative council that "urban Naxals" have infiltrated the wari annual pilgrimage and are attempting to mislead 'warkaris'.

The MLC said in the past, there were incidents where pieces of meat were thrown during the wari. Prominent Warkari sect leader Bandatatya Karadkar had objected to such acts.

She urged the Mahayuti government to take immediate action to preserve the sanctity of the wari. 

Kayande said the BJP-led government is set to introduce the Maharashtra Public Security Bill, which is specifically aimed at curbing such disruptive elements.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, on Wednesday said the government has taken cognisance of the matter raised by the MLC and appropriate directions will be issued to the home department for an inquiry.

Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam also said he had received complaints about attempts by 'urban Naxals' to divide the society and assured the government would look into the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

Sisodia slams BJP over fuel ban on overage vehicles, questions motive

Jairam Ramesh

Meeting held under pressure: Jairam Ramesh attacks ECI over INDIA bloc meet

Satyendar Jain

ED questions ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in DJB-linked PMLA case

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav alleges conspiracy behind govt school mergers, targets BJP

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Parliament is not museum: Cong's Manickam Tagore slams govt over nameplate

Topics : Shiv Sena Maharashtra Urban naxals Shiva Sena NCP BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon