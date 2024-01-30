Sensex (    %)
                        
RS revokes suspension of 11 Oppn MPs held guilty of breach of privilege

The matter of 11 MPs suspended by the chairman during the Winter session of Parliament were referred to the Privileges Committee

Rajya Sabha

The sources said the chairman invoked the authority vested in him under the rules of procedure to revoke their suspension enabling the members to attend the special address by the president

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

The Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee on Tuesday held 11 suspended opposition MPs guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the Council of States, but Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar revoked their suspension allowing them to attend the Budget session, sources said.
In its report to the Rajya Sabha chairman a day before the session starts on Wednesday, the committee also recommended that the period of suspension already suffered by the members be treated as "sufficient punishment" for the transgression.
The MPs held "guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the Council" of States are Jebi Mather Hisham, L Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar, G C Chandrashekhar, Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar P, M Mohamed Abdulla, John Brittas and A A Rahim.
The committee presented the report to Dhankhar, taking note of the situation that the suspended members would not be able to attend the special address of President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses of Parliament, the first address in the new building of Parliament, on Wednesday.
The committee usually submits its recommendations to the House.
The sources said the chairman invoked the authority vested in him under the rules of procedure to revoke their suspension enabling the members to attend the special address by the president.
The matter of 11 MPs suspended by the chairman during the Winter session of Parliament were referred to the Privileges Committee.

Topics : Rajya Sabha Madhya Pradesh Member of Parliament Parliament

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

