RSS volunteer to Ayodhya temple: How L K Advani helped build the BJP

Former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. According to doctors, the 96-year-old leader is stable and under observation.

Earlier this year, Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, along with four others. He served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, and his political career has been marked by significant contributions to the BJP and Indian politics.

Who is L K Advani? Early life and education



Advani was born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, now in Pakistan. He grew up in pre-partition Sindh and joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1942 at the age of fourteen. He was a student at St Patrick's School in Karachi and later attended Dayaram Gidumal National College in Hyderabad during the Quit India Movement. In 1944, he returned to Karachi and worked as a teacher at Model High School.

In September 1947, during the Partition, Advani left Sindh for Delhi by propeller aircraft and continued his work as an RSS Pracharak in Rajasthan.

Personal life

On February 25, 1965, Advani married Kamla Advani, with whom he has two children, Pratibha and Jayant.

Political career

Between 1947-1951, Advani organised RSS work in Alwar, Bharatpur, Kota, Bundi, and Jhalawar as RSS Secretary in the Karachi branch. He finally shifted to Delhi in 1957 to assist Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Through the latter half of the 1980s and the 1990s, Advani focused on building the BJP into a national political force. Under his leadership, the party increased its tally from 2 seats in the 1984 General Election to 86 seats in 1989, 121 seats in 1991, and 161 seats in 1996, making the BJP the single largest party in the Lok Sabha for the first time since independence.

BJP formation and struggles

The BJP traces its roots to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), founded in 1951 by Syama Prasad Mukherjee. The BJS was established as the political wing of the RSS.

The BJS participated in several elections but struggled to gain significant political ground compared to the Indian National Congress.

In 1977, during the Emergency period declared by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the BJS merged with several other opposition parties to form the Janata Party, which eventually came to power. However, internal conflicts led to the Janata Party's collapse. In 1980, the BJP was officially formed with Atal Bihari Vajpayee as its first president.

Arrests during the 1975 Emergency

On June 26, 1975, Advani was arrested in Bangalore during the Emergency period and taken to Bangalore Central Jail along with other BJS members.

The Emergency in India was a significant and controversial period in the nation's history, lasting from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977. Then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared the Emergency, citing internal and external threats to the country's security. This move followed a Supreme Court stay on a verdict that nullified her election to the Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli and barred her from parliamentary proceedings.

During the Emergency, significant constitutional and civil rights were suspended. The period was marked by excesses such as forced mass sterilisation, press censorship, and the centralisation of power.

Indira Gandhi called for general elections on January 18, 1977. The elections were held between March 16 and March 20, 1977, and the Emergency was lifted on March 21, 1977.

The Janata Party secured a majority in the elections and Advani went on to serve as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting between March 1977 - July 1979.

Longest serving president of the BJP

Advani holds the record for being the longest-serving president of the BJP since its inception in 1980. He held the position first in 1986 till 1990, taking on the role after Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Then again from 1993-98 and for a brief period in 2004-2005, when Venkaiah Naidu resigned from the position following the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Advani was serving as the leader of the opposition during the time. Advani resigned from the position after a comment made on the politician and the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, led to controversy. Rajnath Singh became BJP president in 2005.

Though Vajpayee was seen as the leader of the party, Advani was considered the power within the party. He later took on the role of deputy prime minister.

Ram Rath Yatra and Ayodhya temple

One of Advani's most notable contributions was the Ram Rath Yatra in 1990, a political-religious procession advocating for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This was a part of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which resonated with many Hindus and boosted the party's popularity.

This yatra is considered a turning point in Indian politics. More than three decades later, the Ayodhya temple was finally inaugurated in 2024 ahead of the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Advani was known for his unwavering belief in nationalism and flexibility in political responses when required. He was a close confidant of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and played a crucial role in shaping the BJP's policies and strategies.

June 2002 - May 2004: Deputy Prime Minister

When the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 1998 with Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Prime Minister, Advani served as the Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004. He was also the Home Minister from October 1999 to May 2004, playing a crucial role in policy-making and administration.

Advani's hospitalisation has drawn attention to his storied career and significant impact on Indian politics. His contributions to the BJP and the nation continue to be remembered and celebrated.