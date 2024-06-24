Business Standard
SC fixes Jun 26 for hearing Delhi CM's plea against HC's stay order on bail

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti said it would like to wait for the pronouncement of the high court order on the issue

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

File picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed June 26 for hearing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against the Delhi High Court order putting interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.
A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti said it would like to wait for the pronouncement of the high court order on the issue.
Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, sought vacating of the interim stay on the bail order.
ASG SV Raju, appearing for the ED, opposed the plea of Kejriwal, and said the high court is about to pronounce the verdict on its stay application.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, could have walked out of Tihar jail on Friday last had the high court not granted the interim stay relief to the federal anti-money laundering agency.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Supreme Court Delhi court High Court Delhi

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

