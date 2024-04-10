Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against arrest

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court following the Delhi High Court's dismissal of his plea challenging his arrest in the liquor policy case

kejriwal in court, Arvind Kejriwal, Rouse Avenue Court

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Delhi High Court's order rejecting his petition against his arrest in the liquor policy case.

On Tuesday, after the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), his counsel, Rishikesh Kumar, stated that they were well within their rights to challenge the ruling.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We have challenged the illegal arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The High Court in its finding has said that the remand order is legal and, secondly, they said that they had grounds to arrest. These were the findings of the High Court in today's decision. Because the order is amenable to a challenge in the Supreme Court, we are waiting for the order to come. Once the detailed order is uploaded, we will challenge it before the Supreme Court as early as possible," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Delhi High Court's ruling 


Dismissing his plea, the Delhi High Court said that Kejriwal's arrest in the money laundering case wasn't in contravention of the law, and the remand can't be deemed "illegal."

The court further stated, "This court is of the opinion that the accused has been arrested and his arrest and remand have to be examined as per law and not as per the timing of elections. Kejriwal's challenge to the timing of arrest before the general elections in the absence of any mala fide on the part of the ED is not sustainable."

AAP's response


AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that his party disagreed with the decision and intended to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

He further claimed that no money was recovered in the case.

"Whatever has happened till now in the so-called Excise Policy case, it can be said that the entire case is not about money laundering but is the country's biggest political conspiracy within which there is a big conspiracy to destroy the chief minister, who has won with the highest number of votes as compared to other states. Till now, there has been talk of crores, but the ED and CBI have not recovered a single illegal rupee. This raises big questions about the investigation," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. He is currently lodged at Tihar Jail until April 15, after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Delhi liquor policy case: India objects to US remarks on Kejriwal's arrest

ED seeks time from HC to reply to Kejriwal's plea in liquor policy case

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

LIVE: CM Kejriwal approaches Supreme Court against arrest after HC setback

India, Kazakhstan assess security challenges, exchange views on terrorism

Umar Khalid amplified lies on social media: Delhi Police in court

Bus ferrying workers in Chhattisgarh falls into soil mine pit, 15 killed

No fire at Aiims Delhi: DFS confirms getting call, but it was false alarm

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Supreme Court Delhi High Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Google Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon