Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SC to hear AAP MLA Jaswant Singh's plea against arrest in ED case on July 1

In May 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on premises linked to Gajjan Majra in connection with an alleged Rs 40 crore bank fraud

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra's plea challenging his arrest . Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra's plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case on Monday.
A vacation bench of Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice Manoj Misra is likely to hear the matter.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The top court had earlier refused to grant interim bail to the Punjab MLA to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had also dismissed a plea by the legislator challenging his arrest, observing that there was no illegality.
In May 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on premises linked to Gajjan Majra in connection with an alleged Rs 40 crore bank fraud.
In September 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on several premises linked to him as part of a money-laundering probe in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud.
The ED team had seized Rs 32 lakh in cash, some mobile phones and hard drives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi inspects Chandrawal plant, says water supply to be normal soon

Bibhav Kumar, Bibhav

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi HC to rule on Bibhav Kumar's plea Monday

AAP protest, Tihar Jail protest

AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi police says no permission

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

Delhi rain chaos: Environment min blames plastic waste, slams state govt

Liquor stores

Delhi govt to soon open liquor vends at IGI Airport for domestic flyers

Topics : AAP government AAP money laundering case Money laundering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon