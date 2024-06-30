Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Parliament set to witness stormy debate on several issues from Monday

The Lok Sabha has allocated 16 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks, which will conclude with the reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

BJP member Kavita Patidar seconded the motion and nine others have participated in the discussion so far | File image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Parliament is set to witness heated debates on a range of issues like the NEET paper leak row, the Agnipath initiative and inflation when both houses reconvene on Monday.
Besides the paper leak matter, the opposition is also likely to raise the issue of unemployment.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the Lok Sabha, BJP member and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur is set to initiate the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.
The Motion will be seconded by first term Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of BJP stalwart late Sushma Swaraj.
The Lok Sabha has allocated 16 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks, which will conclude with the reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
In the Rajya Sabha, 21 hours have been set aside for the debate and the prime minister is likely to reply on Wednesday.
Parliament has been rocked by protests over the NEET issue.
NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates appearing. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.

More From This Section

Gulab Chand Kataria

Inclusive, equitable development needed for Assam's growth: Guv Kataria

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

Delhi HC to rule on BRS leader Kavitha's bail plea in Excise case on Monday

Ananda Bose

Guv Bose asks TMC govt to issue white paper on WB's financial situation

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Delhi court sends Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in excise case

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi deferred to August 3

Initiating the debate in the Rajya Sabha, BJP member Sudhanshu Trivedi had described Modi as "atulniya" (matchless) and asserted that there was a vast difference in his approach towards dealing with issues facing the nation and the one adopted by the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
BJP member Kavita Patidar seconded the motion and nine others have participated in the discussion so far.
Opposition INDIA bloc members forced adjournment in the Lok Sabha on Friday, when the House was to take up the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, demanding a dedicated discussion on the NEET issue.
The Rajya Sabha had witnesses vociferous protests during the debate with the opposition demanding a discussion on the NEET row and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge trooping into the Well of the House to join fellow members.
Congress member Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh fainted in the Rajya Sabha while raising slogans, apparently due to high blood pressure, and was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
Opposition members slammed the government for not adjourning the proceedings of the House and showing lack of concern for the health of a Rajya Sabha member.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Parliament, NEET, Protest, Dhankhar, Kharge

Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition MPs protest over NEET paper leak issue

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

NEET row sparks uproar in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi's mic switched off

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Govt, Oppn must together allay students' concerns: Rahul on NEET row

Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest

NEET row top 5 updates: NSUI protest, Parliament debate, CBI arrests

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament

Parliament news updates: Both Houses adjourned for the day

Topics : Narendra Modi Parliament NEET UG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon