Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / SP leader claims voter list manipulation in Maharashtra; seeks audit

SP leader claims voter list manipulation in Maharashtra; seeks audit

He demanded an urgent audit of voter rolls and swift fixes to prevent more discrepancies

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Abu Azmi on Friday criticised the Election Commission of India, accusing it of showing blatant bias towards the ruling BJP. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi on Friday criticised the Election Commission of India, accusing it of showing blatant bias towards the ruling BJP, and alleged manipulation of the voter list in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters, the chief of the SP's Maharashtra unit claimed names of valid voters were added in the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar assembly constituency just six months before the elections last year, and inexplicably removed and substituted with those of non-residents.

He demanded an urgent audit of voter rolls and swift fixes to prevent more discrepancies.

Citing the outcome of the 2024 Maharashtra elections, Azmi said that the losses of key Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and veteran Balasaheb Thorat, were proof of wrongdoing.

 

"People must take to the streets to protest against the wrongdoing of the ECI," he said, emphasising the need for accountability to protect democratic processes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi

Not about one party or another party: Priyanka slams Election Commission

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi accuses ECI of colluding with BJP to carry out vote theft

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

EC questions Rahul Gandhi over delay in filing objections on Bihar's SIR

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju urges end to Rajya Sabha disruptions; 53 hours lost in session

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

INDIA bloc to protest at Parliament against Bihar electoral roll revision

Topics : Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Voter fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon